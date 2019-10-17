NORFOLK - Lots of money was raised and lots of fun was had at the Northeast Nebraska Walk to End Alzheimer’s earlier this month.
Walk Manager Carrie Dell says more than 150 residents of Norfolk and the surrounding area partook in the event at Skyview Park in Norfolk.
Dell said they’ve raised almost $29,000 so far.
"Last year at the end of the year our grand total was $28,900 so hopefully we'll do better than we did last year. We've still got some fundraisers and money coming in. I'll give a grand total at the end of the year."
Dell said you can still organize events and fundraisers to raise more money for the Alzheimer’s Association.
She said the “Edward Jones Memory Keepers” were the top fundraising team raising over $2,500 and Cyndi Rotter-Hansen was the top individual fundraiser contributing over $2,000.
If you would like to donate money go to ALZ.Org/Walk.