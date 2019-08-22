NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has launched a capital campaign for a new $23 million project.
At the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex Thursday morning, a full crowd gathered to kick-off the Nexus capital campaign and raise funds to construct new agriculture facilities on the Northeast campus.
Dr. Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the college foundation said they’re excited to invest in the Agriculture and Water Center of Excellence and add on to the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.
"Our goal with the Nexus campaign is to relocate the college farm to this site. We also plan to build a new vet tech facility, a large animal handling facility, and structures to support our farm and livestock. This $23 million project is highly needed to ensure we have the modern farm to educate the next generation farmers and ranchers."
Kruse said they have raised $10 million in capital funds, and received a pledge of $5 million from the Acklie Cheritable Foundation.
She said their goal is to raise the rest of the money by spring of 2020 and then start on phase one of the project.
For more information visit AgWaterNexus.Org.