NORFOLK - Northeast Community College has selected a new president.
During a special meeting of the Board of Governors Wednesday Dr. Leah Barrett was unanimously selected to lead the college.
She is currently vice president of student affairs at the Northern Wyoming Community College District.
Barrett said she had many questions asked to her during the interview process about what’s next and her vision for the future.
"We need to create a student ready campus for all of our students and understand the motivation that our students have, why they are here, help them achieve that dream, and reach that first destination after college. I also look forward to partnering with our businesses, health care industry, and education industry as we talk about ensuring the vitality of Northeast Nebraska."
Board Chairperson Steve Anderson of Concord said Barrett’s experience and knowledge complement the work taking place at Northeast Community College.
Barrett, who will succeed Dr. Michael Chipps, becomes the ninth president of Northeast in January.