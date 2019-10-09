NORFOLK - Northeast Community College student and the public can take an educational mental health screening at the college Thursday.
Counselor Stephanie Brundieck says they’re holding this event in collaboration with Midtown Health Center as part of National Depression Screening Day.
Brundieck says the screenings are anonymous.
"The screenings aren't going to tell them if they have a mental health illness, but it's going to give them criteria so they know if they are more likely to have something or not and refer them on to see someone."
Brundieck says they’ll have resources there for how and where to seek care.
Its set for Thursday from 11 to 1 in Hawks Point on the Northeast campus.
The event is free and open to the public.