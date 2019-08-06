NORFOLK - The City of Norfolk will be getting a new radio system after a decision by the Norfolk City Council.
During Monday night’s meeting, Public Safety Director Shane Weidner told the council members the new technology is part of the new statewide system.
Weidner said replacing all the existing infrastructure will eliminate the problems the current system presents.
He said this will allow Norfolk’s first responders to communicate with other agencies like the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the state patrol, NPPD, and the department of transportation
Weidner added the service provider is Motorola Solutions and he hopes to have everything up and running January 1st.
The council voted unanimously to approve the agreement for the new radio system.