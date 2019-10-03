NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2020 campaign is underway and one of the 22 organizations supported by your contributions provides support and encouragement to school aged youth.
The TeamMates Mentoring Program of Norfolk continues to grow and currently there are around 93 matches.
Coordinator Susie Buss says the goal of the TeamMates program is to encourage the mentee to think about their future.
Buss says the United Way plays a role for the organization.
"We have scholarships and last we gave out $6,750. We really want to get them (the students) off on the write foot. We help them by offering 500 a semester."
Buss says they are also in need of mentors.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.