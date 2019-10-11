NORFOLK - Nearly 105,000 Nebraskans don’t have access to a vehicle, and Norfolk Public Transportation is there to make going from place to place easier.
Norfolk Public Transportation is one of 22 agencies supported by the Norfolk Area United Way.
Executive Director Jeanne Doerneman says Norfolk Public Transportation prides themselves on providing professional and courteous service.
Doerneman says they offer rides in and around Norfolk in a 30-mile radius, and they would like you to call ahead to schedule your ride.
She says the United Way funding will assist in purchasing a new bus to help with the rides.
Doerneman says they also offer permanent rides for those who need a ride every day as it’s usually first come first serve.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.