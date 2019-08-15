NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools is continuing to test out Target Based Grading.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Director of Teaching and Learning, Beth Nelson gave an update on the program.
Nelson said in order for a course to begin a soft pilot of Target Based Grading, teachers had to have specifically identified priority standards, learning targets, and developed proficiency scales.
She said they will continue to test it out this school year.
"In K-8 piloting, grades will just appear slightly different in Infinite Campus and on the report card. The K-8 courses are a very safe place to start grading pilots as we do not calculate an accumulated GPA."
Nelson said in the high school courses that are performing a pilot, students and parents will see a different series of scores on formative and summative entries but percentage averages will still appear the same.
She said this experience is a safe way for them to monitor the grading transition without changing anything regarding the appearance and calculation of GPA’s.