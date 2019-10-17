NORFOLK - Mental health continues to be a hot topic in schools around the nation.
At the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education meeting earlier this week Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson gave a report about mental health and what they’re doing to address it in the district.
Thompson said last week they collaborated with various community organizations to premiere a film called “The Mind Inside” that looks at students’ mental health issues and how social media impacts them.
She said they will do a follow-up presentation regarding the dangers of social media on November 26th.
"Student presentations will be conducted during the day, with a special parent presentation that evening. I would encourage all parents to attend this, as it is very eye-opening and, I dare say, scary to learn what is out there on social media."
Thompson said they have also received lots of informal feedback regarding the positive impact that their Licensed Mental Health Practitioners are having.