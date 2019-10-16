NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public School district is starting a new support system for students.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night, Director of Teaching and Learning Beth Nelson and Director of Student Services Mary Luhr introduced and explained MTSS or Multi-Tiered System of Support to the board.
Nelson said MTSS is an instructional framework that includes universal screening of all students, multiple tiers of instruction and support services, and an integrated data collection and assessment system to inform decisions at each tier of instruction.
She said tier one is all students, tier two is targeted intervention, and tier three is intensive intervention.
Nelson said MTSS is a great way to get all teachers on the same page.
"If a student isn't at a particular benchmark level in dibles, we will progress monitor them, but we will also implement an intervention. The thing that we need to clean up is making sure teachers are using the same types of interventions and that they're research based and proven to be useful."
Luhr said they’re working with K-6 right now, but will eventually have the whole district involved and implementing it.