NORFOLK - With shootings occurring more frequently, Norfolk Public Schools is trying to keep its buildings as safe as possible.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday night an update was given on school safety.
Director of Human Resources and Accreditation Mike Hart said recent safety updates included a new phone system and enhanced intercoms, classroom emergency buckets, stricter enforcement of student ID cards, and just pencil bags in the classroom.
Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson said they also added more security cameras.
"Our middle school, senior high, and junior high already had camera systems, but our K-4's primarily did not so that process has been underway. Most of the buildings have been completed, but there's a couple buildings left to be done. Some of them had some problems with playground vandalism so we hope this will help. It's all part of an archive in our system."
Robinson said projects still in process include auto shutoff valves in every building, parking additions at various sites, and enhanced communication with local law enforcement and fire protection agencies.