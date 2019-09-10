NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools has unanimously approved its 2019-2020 budget and tax resolution.
At the Board of Education meeting Monday Associate Superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson went over the final numbers.
Robinson said the general fund budget of expenditures increased by 2.76 percent to $47 million which includes the additional staff that was hired for 19-20.
Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson said Norfolk Public Schools has prided itself on providing the students with outstanding educational opportunities at a very economical cost to the tax payers.
"We understand the effect that increasing property taxes has on our local constituents and we have responded by controlling our spending and by reducing our levy by almost 15 cents over the last nine years including another three tenths of a cents this year."
Robinson said the tax request for the general fund should be set at $25.9 million.