NORFOLK - For the second year in a row, the Norfolk Public Library has received a Great Stories Club grant from the American Library Association.
Assistant Youth Services Librarian Amber Peterson says the Norfolk Public Library was one of 35 other libraries in the nation that received the grant.
Peterson says the library will work with teens at The Zone Afterschool Program this year.
She says the theme is called “Growing Up Brave on the Margins: Courage and Coming of Age”.
"All of these books look at characters who are going through a universal situation that all teens go through which is growing up, finding your voice, finding your independence, and learning who you want to be. These characters are also doing that on the margins of society so they're all from diverse communities and marginalized groups figuring out their place in the world where they are not of the majority."
Peterson says the books they will read include “Ms. Marvel Volume 1: No Normal”, “The Hate U Give”, and “The Sun is Also a Star”.
She says it’s a $1,200 grant and 11 copies of each of the selected books will be gifted to the book club participants at the end of the program.