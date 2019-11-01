NORFOLK - Norfolk Police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police had contact with 56-year-old Maurice Taylor at an apartment in the 900 block of Syracuse Avenue.
A check of his record showed that he had an active Madison County arrest warrant.
Taylor was taken into custody, and in a search officers located a homemade glass pipe with white residue and a small clear plastic bag with a white substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.
He was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Taylor was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.