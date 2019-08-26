NORFOLK - Norfolk Police arrested a Norfolk man Sunday after they received a trespassing call.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers were called to a business in the 1200 block of South 13th Street.
When officers arrived, they located 48-year-old Kevin Broberg sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot.
Broberg had previously been issued a written trespassing warning for this location by the Police Division so he was then taken into custody for trespassing.
In a subsequent search of his vehicle, officers recovered a baggie containing a while crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. He was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Broberg was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Also, two homeless people were arrested at a Norfolk hotel Sunday.
Officers were called to the hotel by staff for possible drug use.
Officers located the room guests and they were identified as 32-year-old Jessica Roland and 29-year-old Timothy Roland.
In a search of the hotel room, officers located a homemade glass pipe, a small amount of marijuana, and other various drug paraphernalia.
The residue in the pipe tested positive for methamphetamine so both of the Roland’s were then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
They were housed in the Norfolk City Jail and both later transferred to the Madison County Jail.