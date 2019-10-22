Norfolk Police Division

NORFOLK - Three individuals were arrested Monday night in Norfolk.

According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, an officer saw an unoccupied vehicle parked in parking lot at a closed business in the 2100 block of Market Lane.

A check of the registration showed that the registered owner was 37-year-old Lacee Tuttle of Pierce and she had an active arrest warrant from Wayne County for theft.

After a while as the officer was leaving the area, a pickup with several occupants pulled into the parking lot.

Tuttle was a passenger in the pickup and was asked to step out of the vehicle.

As the officer was arresting her on the active arrest warrant, she dropped a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine so she was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

The driver of the pickup was identified as 38-year-old Russell Vereen of Norfolk. A check of his license showed that it was currently suspended so he was placed under arrest for driving under suspension.

A third occupant was identified as 40-year-old Jonathan Walter of Bloomfield. A records check showed that he had an active arrest warrant out of Knox County so he too, was arrested.

All three were booked into the Norfolk City Jail.

Tags

In other news