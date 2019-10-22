NORFOLK - Three individuals were arrested Monday night in Norfolk.
According to Norfolk Police Captain Mike Bauer, an officer saw an unoccupied vehicle parked in parking lot at a closed business in the 2100 block of Market Lane.
A check of the registration showed that the registered owner was 37-year-old Lacee Tuttle of Pierce and she had an active arrest warrant from Wayne County for theft.
After a while as the officer was leaving the area, a pickup with several occupants pulled into the parking lot.
Tuttle was a passenger in the pickup and was asked to step out of the vehicle.
As the officer was arresting her on the active arrest warrant, she dropped a clear plastic baggie containing a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine so she was also arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
The driver of the pickup was identified as 38-year-old Russell Vereen of Norfolk. A check of his license showed that it was currently suspended so he was placed under arrest for driving under suspension.
A third occupant was identified as 40-year-old Jonathan Walter of Bloomfield. A records check showed that he had an active arrest warrant out of Knox County so he too, was arrested.
All three were booked into the Norfolk City Jail.