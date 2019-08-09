NORFOLK - A Norfolk man with an arrest warrant was apprehended by Norfolk Police officers Thursday night.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, they were notified that 34-year-old Brandon Wolff was at a business in the 800 block of South 13th Street.
Officers responded, located Wolff, and he was taken into custody on the warrant.
In a subsequent search of Wolff, officers recovered a glass methamphetamine pipe containing a white powdery residue that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Wolff was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.