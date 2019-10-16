Jorge Sandoval-Martinez

STANTON - A Norfolk man was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop early Monday morning.

According to Sheriff Mike Unger, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle for speeding 14 miles over the speed limit on Highway 35 near Woodland Park. 

A subsequent search led to the discovery of concentrated THC, hydrocodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. 

The lone driver 23-year-old Jorge Sandoval-Martinez was taken into custody and during a search of his person a pistol was found hidden in his waistband. 

Sandoval-Martinez was jailed and later released after he posted bond. 

He faces several felony charges when he makes his first court appearance in November.

