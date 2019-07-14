STANTON - A Norfolk man was arrested early Saturday morning after a short pursuit.
According to Sheriff Mike Unger, At about 2:15 a.m. on Saturday the Stanton County Sheriff’s office observed a speeding motorcycle travelling north on Highway 35 near Woodland Park above the posted limit.
When emergency lights were activated to stop the motorcycle, the lone operator accelerated to high speeds and fled north and then quickly turned eastbound onto 844th Road and continued east at high speeds before the motorcycle left the roadway and crashed into the north ditch two miles east of Highway 35.
The driver was located and detained about 100 yards from the crashed Harley Davidson.
Unger says the motorcycle was found to have been reported stolen on July 12th from Norfolk.
The driver was identified as 30-year-old Jesse Prather and he was taken to Faith Regional Health Services by Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue for treatment of injuries received in the crash.
Prather now faces charges of speeding, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving during suspension, driving while intoxicated-2nd offense, no motorcycle license and theft by receiving for possession of the stolen motorcycle.