NORFOLK - A special display of the City of Norfolk in the year of 2040 can be seen at the Elkhorn Valley Museum.
Executive Director JoBeth Cox says students with the Aftershock program took part in the Lincoln-based Beyond Schools Bells’ “City Build” statewide pilot project.
Cox says the students spoke with community leaders about construction, electricity, water management, innovation, and recreation.
She says students built their city with everything from raw materials to recyclables to small solar panels.
The finished product is on display in the lobby of the museum this week only.