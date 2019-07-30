NORFOLK - The Norfolk Family YMCA is continuing to find ways to help those who suffer from Parkinson’s.
Group Exercise Director Tina Collison says recently she attended some training in Grand Island that focused on the Delay the Disease Parkinson’s Exercise Training Program.
Collison says exercise is proven to help Parkinson’s patients with movement and balance.
"Especially if they have issues with falls or freezing. It teaches them how to move past that freeze, how to prevent falls, and how to increase muscle strength and flexibility. We also focus on vocalization because that is one of the symptoms of Parkinson's - they start to lose their voice, and we also learn some handwriting drills that help with that also."
Collison says the Y already offers some great programs for Parkinson’s patients and they’re looking at adding some evening classes.
She says on Saturday September 7 a free Parkinson’s class will be offered from 11:30 to 1.