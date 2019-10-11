NORFOLK - Norfolk Auto Center is teaming up with the Faith Regional Health Services Hope Fund to raise money and support the fight against breast cancer.
Sam Wolfe, Public Relations Coordinator for the Faith Regional Foundation says the Hope Fund takes donations throughout the year to provide cancer patients and survivors with the things that they need.
"A lot of cancer patients have a very specific diet so they need nutritional supplements. Through the Hope Fund we can help alleviate those costs. We also provide lymphedema sleeves, wigs, hats, scarves, bras, and breast prosthesis."
Norfolk Auto Center General Manger Todd Belt says throughout the month of October, for every “like” on their Facebook page, $1 will be donated. They’ll also be raffling off a gift basket, and have a free will donation for pink wristbands.
He says Friday they’ll have baked goods for sale starting at 8 with all money going to the Hope Fund.