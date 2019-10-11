NORFOLK - You can see and hear the University of Nebraska’s Symphony Orchestra for free at the Johnny Carson Theatre Friday.
The Norfolk Arts Center will be hosting the orchestra on the first stop of their weekend tour.
Program Coordinator Sara Putters says they have a beautiful program planned.
"One of the performances they'll be doing was written by a composer and professor at UNO so that will be really fun to listen to. They also will perform some classics that the community will really enjoy."
Putters says the performance is presented by BankFirst and sponsored by Premier Marketing and PrimeStop Convenience Stores.
It’s set for Friday night at 7 at the Johnny Carson Theatre.
For more information or to check out other events go to NorfolkArtsCenter.Org.