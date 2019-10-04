Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Oct. 5, 2019 Nick Stevenson & Cody Ronnfeldt 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORFOLK - From a letter sent to President Trump from corn leaders across the country to the Huskers 'N Ribs event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 5, 2019. Click the 'play' button to listen. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Button Week Software Story Rib Event Trump Play In other news +2 Columbus men arrested in Stanton for trespassing and other charges STANTON - Two Columbus men were arrested in Stanton on multiple charges. Swastikas painted on southeast Nebraska school arts center BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) - Beatrice High School officials say two freshmen students have admitted painting swastikas on the front balcony of the school's fine arts center. Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Oct. 5, 2019 NORFOLK - From a letter sent to President Trump from corn leaders across the country to the Huskers 'N Ribs event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 5, 2019. Man who killed family of 3 in Omaha has appeal rejected OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a post-conviction appeal of a man who killed two Brazilian missionaries and their 7-year-old son over a money dispute in Omaha 10 years ago. Violent Offender Task Force arrests Wayne man in Georgia EFFINGTON COUNTY GEORGIA - A man suspected of first degree sexual assault in Wayne County three years ago was recently arrested in Georgia. Sheriff's office: Car passenger died after collision LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a passenger was fatally injured in a collision south of Wymore in southeast Nebraska. NDOT announces opening of Highway 57 south of Stanton STANTON - The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Friday that Highway 57 south of Stanton will be reopened ahead of the scheduled mid-October completion date. Trump administration says plan would restore ethanol demand WASHINGTON D.C. - The Trump administration says it plans to implement new rules that will increase demand for ethanol, reversing a decline caused by exemptions given to oil refineries. Life Chain event set for Sunday in Norfolk NORFOLK - Residents from Norfolk and around Northeast Nebraska will be standing for the rights of the unborn Sunday. Cancellations / Delays WeatherThreat.com Closings