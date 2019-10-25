Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Oct. 26, 2019 Cody Ronnfeldt & Nick Stevenson 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORFOLK - From an ICE raid in Madison to a new president at Northeast Community college, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 26, 2019. Click the 'play' button to listen. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Norfolk Button Raid Software Week Story President Madison In other news Nebraska sex offender found guilty in child porn case OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal jury has found a York man guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography. Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Oct. 26, 2019 NORFOLK - From an ICE raid in Madison to a new president at Northeast Community college, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday October 26, 2019. Nebraska death row inmate's post-conviction appeal rejected LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A man on Nebraska's death row for killing and dismembering his girlfriend's 3-year-old son and feeding some of the child's remains to a dog has lost a post-conviction appeal. Ex-Naval Academy head chosen for U. of Nebraska presidency LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A career military man and former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy has been chosen as the top candidate to become the next president of the University of Nebraska. Driver dies after vehicle rams pole in south Lincoln LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a driver died at a hospital after his vehicle rammed into a roadside pole in south Lincoln. FBI sets up website to aid search for child porn victims LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The FBI has established a website to help investigators identify any children who may have been victimized by a Lincoln day care employee accused of producing child pornography. Homeless man with arrest warrants apprehended by Norfolk Police NORFOLK - A homeless man with two arrest warrants was apprehended by Norfolk Police Thursday night. Police say man tried to drown wife in backyard pond SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (AP) - A Scottsbluff man has been accused of trying to drown his wife in their backyard pond. Pheasant hunting season opens this weekend NORFOLK - Hunters all across Nebraska are getting their guns, clothes, and dogs ready for the opener of the pheasant, quail, and partridge seasons Saturday. Cancellations / Delays WeatherThreat.com Closings