Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Nov. 9, 2019 Nick Stevenson & Cody Ronnfeldt 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORFOLK - From Congressman Adrian Smith's visit to the U.S. - Mexico border, to Winter Weather Awareness Day, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday November 9, 2019. Click the 'play' button to listen. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Adrian Smith Mexico Software Literature U.s. Norfolk Button Visit Week In other news Omaha police: About 75 headstones toppled at Jewish cemetery OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Police say about 75 headstones have been toppled and more than $50,000 in damage caused at a Jewish cemetery in Omaha. Search is on for man who fell into Nebraska reservoir LOUP CITY, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska conservation officers are searching for a man who fell out of a boat on a central Nebraska lake. Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending Nov. 9, 2019 NORFOLK - From Congressman Adrian Smith's visit to the U.S. - Mexico border, to Winter Weather Awareness Day, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday November 9, 2019. Nebraska patrol says Minnesota man was hauling drugs SARGENT, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a 30-year-old Minnesota man was arrested after Nebraska state troopers found hundreds of packages of THC products in his car. Sewer utility work set to begin next week NORFOLK - Sewer utility work will begin in the area of Channel Road and South Victory Road on the east side of town Monday. Lincoln woman gets jail time, probation in tax case LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Lincoln woman who'd settled allegations that she'd cheated customers of her clothing businesses has been given jail time and probation on tax charges. County board rejects permit for 380,000-chicken farm LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lancaster County commissioners won't approve construction of a 380,000-chicken farm that would have supplied birds to the Fremont processing plant for Costco. Woman pleads guilty to lesser charge in Hastings slaying HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) - A woman accused of being an accessory to the 2017 slaying of a Hastings man has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge. Internationally known pianist set to perform in Norfolk NORFOLK - If you want to see an internationally known pianist, come to the Johnny Carson Theatre Friday night. Cancellations / Delays WeatherThreat.com Closings