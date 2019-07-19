Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending July 20, 2019 Nick Stevenson & Cody Ronnfeldt 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save NORFOLK - From discussion on the Braasch Avenue Reconstruction Project to the Nebraska Passport Program, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday July 20, 2019. Click the 'play' button to listen. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Program Nebraska Button Software Literature Discussion Passport Story Week In other news Highway 39 South of Genoa now open GENOA - Highway 39 south of Genoa between Highway 30 and Genoa has reopened 13 days ahead of schedule. Norfolk Area Week in Review for week ending July 20, 2019 NORFOLK - From discussion on the Braasch Avenue Reconstruction Project to the Nebraska Passport Program, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday July 20, 2019. Fremont woman charged in May crash death of Lincoln man LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Fremont woman has been charged with vehicular homicide for a May crash that killed a Lincoln man. High court rejects appeal of killer of 4 people in Omaha OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the convictions and death sentence of a man who killed four people in Omaha shortly after leaving prison in 2013. Nebraska wins national recognition for election security LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska's secretary of state has won a national award for its efforts to keep election secure. State says Nebraska's June jobless rate unchanged at 3% LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Officials say Nebraska's unemployment rate remained unchanged in June at 3%. +2 Father, son, imprisoned for northeast Nebraska slaying WEST POINT, Neb. (AP) - A father and son have been sentenced to prison for killing a man in northeast Nebraska's Cuming County. Nebraska Tourism Commission Passport Program at halfway point LINCOLN - The Nebraska Tourism Commission Passport Program is already at the halfway point this year as it began May 1st and will end September 30th. Ag state senators urge USMCA approval WASHINGTON D.C. - While the U.S. House of Representatives enters a sort of disarray, Senators are pushing for passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. Cancellations / Delays WeatherThreat.com Closings