NORFOLK - From a discussion about flood control in Battle Creek to Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts stopping in Norfolk, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday July 13, 2019.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The family of a teenage girl sexually abused by a former assistant principal is now suing the Millard Public School District in Omaha.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska judge has dismissed a wrongful death case brought by the family of a sound technician for the TV show "Cops" who was killed by police during a robbery at a fast-food restaurant.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska's corrections director won't have to testify before lawmakers about the state's lethal injection protocol or how prison officials obtained the drugs used in an execution last year.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - President Donald Trump has repeatedly told U.S. farmers he will support ethanol and he largely continues to have their support but many are growing unhappy with EPA decisions that hamper ethanol production.
WOOD RIVER, Neb. (AP) - Flood preparations are paying off for a south-central Nebraska community menaced by a rain-swollen river.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say an engine fire caused a U.S. Air Force jet to make an emergency landing at an airport in Nebraska.
MERNA, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a driver died after his pickup truck collided with another in central Nebraska's Custer County.
NORFOLK - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts made a stop in Norfolk Thursday as part of his Governor’s Cup victory tour.