News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From the settlement in the Equifax 2017 data breach to the 25th annual Literature Festival, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday July 27, 2019.

Click the 'play' button to listen.

Tags

In other news

Economist: New Trump aid to farmers may be paid more fairly

Economist: New Trump aid to farmers may be paid more fairly

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An agricultural economist says the Trump administration's decision to base new handouts to farmers hit by the trade war with China on how many acres they've planted might be a fairer way to distribute the cash than the previous per bushel payments.