NORFOLK - From the settlement in the Equifax 2017 data breach to the 25th annual Literature Festival, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday July 27, 2019.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Authorities say a woman's fatal shooting in her Lincoln home Wednesday seems to be drug-related.
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - An agricultural economist says the Trump administration's decision to base new handouts to farmers hit by the trade war with China on how many acres they've planted might be a fairer way to distribute the cash than the previous per bushel payments.
SPENCER, Neb. (AP) - Officials say a temporary bridge has been opened to traffic over the Niobrara River in northern Nebraska.
NORFOLK - Norfolk High School would like to notify local businesses that Sports Media, a company from Maryland, has been contacting local businesses intending to sell ads for local high school sports posters.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) - A woman suspected of drunken driving while not on duty as a North Platte police officer has been given six months of probation.
WATERLOO, Neb. (AP) - Authorities in eastern Nebraska have identified a man whose body was pulled from a lake at Two Rivers State Park just west of Omaha.
BRULE, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska state troopers have arrested a man and seized 18 pounds of a marijuana extract following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.
NORFOLK - There was a big crowd at the Stables in Norfolk Thursday for the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District annual report.