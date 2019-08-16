News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From a visit with the Nebraska State Education Association President to the 2019 Game of Hearts of event, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday, August 17, 2019.

NORFOLK - Former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature Mike Flood announced his candidacy for election to the Legislature in District 19, representing all of Madison County and a portion of northwest Stanton County.