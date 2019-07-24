NELIGH - A man was shot through the windshield of his pickup as he drove on a rural road in Antelope County Tuesday night.
According to the Antelope County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting occurred around 6 p.m. as he traveled between Neligh and Clearwater.
The driver was struck in the shoulder with a bullet, causing injuries that don’t appear to be life threatening.
According to the Antelope County News, officials said Wednesday evening there is no threat to the public, and no other information will be released on the incident.