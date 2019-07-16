STANTON - A former Stanton man entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of motor vehicle homicide Tuesday.
According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, 25-year-old Tucker Lanz entered the plea in Stanton County District Court after originally being charged with manslaughter.
Lanz was arrested back in May of 2018 following an investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s office into a fatal accident southeast of Stanton that claimed the life of Hunter Hetzler of Stanton.
Lanz will be sentenced in September on the class 3-A felony by District Judge Mark Johnson.