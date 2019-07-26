NORFOLK - There was a big crowd at the Stables in Norfolk Thursday for the Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District annual report.
Executive Director Tom Higginbotham said the 2018-19 fiscal year was very successful.
Higginbotham said there were over $8.7 million in grants and loans awarded to member communities and businesses of the district, directly impacting 17 communities, 12 businesses, and assisting 20 families with housing activities.
Outgoing Executive Director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development Dave Rippe was the keynote speaker.
Rippe said the future is looking bright for Nebraska communities.
"We're seeing energy in Nebraska communities that we haven't seen in decades and it's incredibly encouraging. It's amazing to see, with the help of NNEDD, with people that care like yourselves, with our private industry, and with the back support from an administration and Governor Ricketts who is absolutely passionate about the success of our state, what's happening in Nebraska right now."
Rippe said the state should be a facilitator, not a barrier, and encouraged the crowd to care about where they live and do what they can to help Nebraska.