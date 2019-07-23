LINCOLN - A new online tool will help make the farm loan process more effective and efficient.
Farm loan specialist with the Nebraska U.S. Department of Agriculture office Lisa Liska says this new interactive tool can help farmers find information on USDA farm loans within minutes.
"Once the options come up based on the answers to the question, the farmer or rancher will see a application quick guide. It will talk about how the loan is processed and how to be prepared for their visit. It will also give them the contact information for the local county office they need to get in contact with when they want to set up their appointment to start the application process."
Liska says this came about after field research was conducted gathering input from farmers and FSA farm loan staff to better understand their needs and challenges.
Farmers can access the “Farm Loan Discovery Tool” by visiting Farmers.Gov/Fund.