NORFOLK - A new memorandum of agreement has been signed by Northeast Community College and Wayne State College to help students in their educational journey.
At the Lifelong Learning Center Wednesday Mary Honke, co-interim president of Northeast and Dr. Marysz Rames, president of Wayne State signed the MOA.
Honke said this replaces all other agreements by creating a single institutional transfer agreement that also has 28 programmatic articulated pathways for students to be able to plan their four years of college between Northeast and Wayne State.
Rames said the MOA is very important for the future success of each institution and the students.
"I do believe this is the beginning of us taking our partnership to a new level and really helping to educate our students not just in this part of the state, but hopefully entice more to come to our part of the state and continue to support workforce and economic development by meeting the needs of the students and the needs of our industry in Northeast Nebraska."
The agreement includes development of program articulations, collaboration on recruitment, and advising and retention efforts that will be mutually beneficial to both institutions.