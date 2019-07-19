NORFOLK - There will be a new local short film showcased at the Elkhorn Valley Museum Friday evening.
Executive Director, JoBeth Cox says they will celebrate local film and show off the first Norfolk screening of “MATT, MAX, PAM, PAT.”
Cox says you’ll be able to see and learn about the work the production crew does.
"We'll have a question and answer session with the cast and crew. We'll also show an exclusive look at the trailer of their new full length feature film that they're continuing to fundraise for and are shooting right now."
Cox says the full length film is called "Thank You For Renting" and will be released in 2020.
She says attendees will be able to enjoy some refreshments like an ice cream sundae bar, Nebraska craft beer, and popcorn.
The meet-and-greet will start at 6:30, open screenings of short films at 7, and the feature screening at 8. It’s a free event.