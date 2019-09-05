New iWall technology brings statewide connection

NORFOLK - Students at the University of Nebraska Medical Center Northern Division in Norfolk have some new hands on technology in the classroom.
Dr. Liane Connelly, assistant dean tells News Talk WJAG recently an interactive digital iWall was installed.
Connelly says the iWall is a nine paneled screen system that has multiple touch points so students can work together in an interactive fashion.
"It really creates opportunities for active engagement and active learning for students to work together not only on this campus, but across the five campus system and to learn and interact with each other. That really provides an opportunity to what I call a game changer for them to be actively involved in their learning, creating knowledge, and working together to build knowledge."
Connelly adds this has been a two year process getting the iWall technology purchased and installed.
She says it’s an exciting time for the UNMC system.