OMAHA - Drug addiction is one of the most costly preventable health issues in the U.S. according to Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts.
Ricketts made that statement as well as helped announce a collaborative initiative to combat addiction in Nebraska Monday.
The initiative is called the addiction medicine fellowship and it will work in collaboration with Attorney General’s office, Department of Health and Human Services, and University of Nebraska Medical Center.
UNMC Chancellor Dr. Jeffrey Gold said in the next few weeks, the first “fellow” in the accredited program will carry a UNMC nametag and be fully enrolled as the first fellow in addiction medicine in Nebraska.
"This is a formalized training program that will bring together an approach that will focus specifically not only on the treatment of individuals, but look at how communities deal with prevention and best practices so that we can learn about what's going on across the country."
Ricketts said this is a very important step as addiction is related in some sort of way to nearly a quarter of the people in Nebraska who pass away every year.