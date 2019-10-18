CREIGHTON - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released some new information regarding a missing Creighton man.
An Endangered Missing Advisory for 53-year-old Leroy Doerr was issued late last week after it was reported he was last seen on Friday.
The sheriff’s office said during an interview Thursday, a witness told authorities a man matching the description of Doerr was seen on the south shoulder of Highway 59, eight and a half miles east of Doerr’s residence walking east.
The witness said this was at around 10:30 Saturday morning, and the man was not dressed for the cold weather.
Based on that information the Sheriff’s Office is asking that anyone who may have seen a man walking Saturday morning or afternoon either on Highway 59 or possibly Highway 81 is asked to call the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 402-288-4261.