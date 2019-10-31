NORFOLK - State of Nebraska employees in five communities have a new health care option available to them.
Ryne Bessmer, Director of Growth for Strada Healthcare says they have launched the Direct Primary Care pilot program or DPC in the Omaha area, Lincoln, Norfolk, Kearney, and Scottsbluff.
Bessmer says Strada began in 2016 with the goal of implementing DPC.
"We started Strada with the idea that if we could form direct primary care where doctors have a direct relationship with their patient with no insurance involved, Instead of billing insurance for every visit we would operate it a lot like a gym membership where you pay a flat monthly fee and you're also connected with your provider over the phone."
Bessmer says no co-pays are assessed and members can avoid many of the high out-of-pocket costs that would otherwise be billed through insurance companies.
For more information visit StradaHealthCare.Com.