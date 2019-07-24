Nacelle

Nathan Simpson, (left) and John Liewer, wind energy technology instructors at Northeast Community College, help guide a NextEra Energy Resources nacelle onto a foundation on the college’s Norfolk campus Tuesday. NextEra Energy Resources LLC donated the 180,000-pound unit, which houses all of the generating components that sit at the top of a 300-foot commercial wind turbine, and a rotor hub that connects the blades to the main shaft and ultimately to the rest of the drive train on the turbine, to the college. Both components will be incorporated into the Northeast program curriculum and will provide students with hands-on training.

 Courtesy Northeast Community College

NORFOLK - The students in the wind energy program at Northeast Community College will now have some new hands on training.

NextEra Energy Resources has donated a wind turbine nacelle and a rotor hub to the college.

Shanelle Grudzinski, associate dean of applied technology says this equipment will expand Northeast’s educational and training capabilities in the wind energy field.

"In the nacelle we've got the gear box, the generator, the controller system, the mechanical brakes, along with some other equipment. What that equipment is allowing our students is to access life-size current technology."

Grudzinski says the equipment will be ready for the students to use the coming school year.

Northeast Community College is the only institution in Nebraska offering an Associate of Applied Science degree specifically in wind energy.

