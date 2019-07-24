Nathan Simpson, (left) and John Liewer, wind energy technology instructors at Northeast Community College, help guide a NextEra Energy Resources nacelle onto a foundation on the college’s Norfolk campus Tuesday. NextEra Energy Resources LLC donated the 180,000-pound unit, which houses all of the generating components that sit at the top of a 300-foot commercial wind turbine, and a rotor hub that connects the blades to the main shaft and ultimately to the rest of the drive train on the turbine, to the college. Both components will be incorporated into the Northeast program curriculum and will provide students with hands-on training.