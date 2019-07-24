NORFOLK - The students in the wind energy program at Northeast Community College will now have some new hands on training.
NextEra Energy Resources has donated a wind turbine nacelle and a rotor hub to the college.
Shanelle Grudzinski, associate dean of applied technology says this equipment will expand Northeast’s educational and training capabilities in the wind energy field.
"In the nacelle we've got the gear box, the generator, the controller system, the mechanical brakes, along with some other equipment. What that equipment is allowing our students is to access life-size current technology."
Grudzinski says the equipment will be ready for the students to use the coming school year.
Northeast Community College is the only institution in Nebraska offering an Associate of Applied Science degree specifically in wind energy.