The Nebraska Depart of Economic Development

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A new grant program can provide up to $450,000 to communities recovering from disasters.

The Nebraska Depart of Economic Development says the new grants could be used to fortify damaged buildings like community centers, storm shelters and fire stations.

Officials say these Community Development Block Grants can help after disasters like the flooding Nebraska experienced this spring.

Funding for these grants is limited, so interested communities should apply promptly. More details are available online.

