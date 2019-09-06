LINCOLN - Make sure to tune your T.V. sets to Nebraska Educational Television Sunday at 9 P.M. for the premiere of a documentary about the March flood.
Senior Producer Bill Kelly tells News Talk WJAG, the film is called “And the Floods Came: Nebraska 2019”.
Kelly says it’s a one hour program that shows some great footage.
"I thought I was going to be doing a story about recovery, but there are so many people out there in the world with cell phones, digital cameras, and drones that there was this wealth of footage available of things as they were unfolding. So a big chunk of the documentary shifted over to being able to tell the story of what it was like in some of these towns."
Kelly says it explores flooded areas in Boyd and Knox counties where ice smashed through the Spencer dam and follows damage along the Loup River system including the communities of St. Edward and Dannebrog.
He says they were welcomed with open arms when they came to these flood impacted towns because people wanted their story told and for others to know they are okay and recovering.