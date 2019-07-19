LINCOLN - The Nebraska Tourism Commission Passport Program is already at the halfway point this year as it began May 1st and will end September 30th.
Passport Coordinator Madison Schlake says within the first two months of the program, 25 travelers have made it to all 70 stops and over 40,000 booklets have been distributed.
Schlake says additionally, over 46,000 digital stamps have been given out through the Nebraska Passport app.
She says the owners and managers of passport stop businesses are loving the added traffic.
"On average our passport stops get about 300 more people a month extra than what they usually expect. For some of these small town restaurants and small town museums this is such a wonderful boost to their bottom line."
Schlake says people are having a great time finding these stops and enjoying a mini getaway.
Passport booklets are available at all participating stops. The Passport app can be downloaded for free in the Apple App Store and Google Play.