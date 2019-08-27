LINCOLN – Some extra funding is going to help area bridge projects.
U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and the chairman of the Transportation and Safety Subcommittee, today announced that the Nebraska Department of Transportation will receive a Competitive Highway Bridge Program grant of $8.5 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation to replace seven bridges in northeast Nebraska.
“I am proud to announce that northeast Nebraska will benefit from this significant grant. Nebraskans rely on these bridges every day, but too many are in poor shape. Replacing these bridges is crucial to safely connecting our families, local economies, and communities.”
The seven bridges are located on three rural state highways near Norfolk. Construction is expected to begin in 2021.