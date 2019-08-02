LINCOLN - The Nebraska State Patrol has won a very prestigious nationwide contest.
They won the best-looking cruiser contest organized by the American Association of State Troopers.
Public Relations Director Cody Thomas says the photo shows the back of a cruiser and an epic tornado behind that.
Colonel John Bolduc says Trooper Clint Zost took the amazing photo on May 21st near Dawson.
"He just happened to be at the right place at the right time. I'm a little nervous about what he's going to come up with next year, but for this year let's celebrate the success."
Thomas says the picture will be on the cover of the 2020 AAST Cruiser Calendar.
He says this is the first time Nebraska has made the calendar.
The AAST supports the families of state troopers throughout the nation through a variety of ways, including support provided to the families of troopers killed in the line of duty.