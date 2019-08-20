LINCOLN - There’s now an increased patrol presence on Nebraska roadways to remove impaired drivers from the road.
Public Relations Director with the Nebraska State Patrol, Cody Thomas says to close out their annual 100 Days of Summer initiative, they’ll be participating in the nationwide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.
Thomas says so far this summer, troopers have been busy.
"We've seen a number of fatality crashes this month. More than 20 fatalities on Nebraska roads already and unfortunately that's 20 tragedies that we wish wouldn't happen. Our troopers are going to continue being out there on the road not only enforcing Nebraska's road laws and driving laws, but also continuing that education effort to make sure we have people driving safely."
Thomas says their 100 Days of Summer initiative runs from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend every year.
He says Nebraska’s DUI enforcement campaign is made possible thanks in part to a grant for around $27,000 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.