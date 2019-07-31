LINCOLN - Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts recently met with members of the Unicameral’s Revenue Committee to discuss property tax relief.
Ricketts said they talked about what they want to work on this summer to get ready for the next legislative session.
He said he hasn’t changed his position on increasing sales or income taxes to pay for property tax relief.
"That isn't real tax relief so my message to the Revenue Committee was to find things that don't raise taxes. We did put an additional $176 million into the cash reserve which shows that our revenues are ticking up and if we continue to see that trend then we may have extra revenue next year. Anything that we do get that's above forecast right now should all go into property tax relief."
The $176 million added to the state’s cash reserve was the result of tax revenue coming in above forecast.
He said by starting these conversations early, they can hopefully get something in shape for next year.