COLUMBUS - The Nebraska Public Power District is warning residents of robocalls occurring throughout the state.
Media Relations Specialist Grant Otten says the calls show a caller ID number for NPPD’s Beatrice Power Station.
Otten says the recording threatening the caller with having their power shut off and that they need to call another number to pay their overdue bill.
He says this call and number isn’t legitimate and is an attempt to scam you into paying for a bill that doesn’t exists, and NPPD only communicates with overdue customers by mail.
If you receive one of these calls and believe you’re being scammed call the NPPD customer service line at 1-877-ASK-NPPD to report it.