COLUMBUS, Neb. (AP) - Police in Columbus say a 1-year-old child has died after being left all day in a hot vehicle.
The child was found dead Wednesday night in the back of a vehicle. Police say the boy's 37-year-old mother mistakenly left the boy inside the vehicle in the parking lot of her workplace.
Columbus Police Capt. Todd Thalken says the child was in the vehicle from about 8 a.m. to 5:40 p.m. Thalken says the boy's death was a mistake, noting the woman had a daily routine that was disrupted Wednesday.
Police have not released the name of the child or his mother.